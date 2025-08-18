Mystery From the Sea: What’s Behind the Stinging Jellyfish on Cape Cod?

A normally harmless jellyfish species has been stinging humans on Cape Cod for the past two decades. This phenomenon has been puzzling researchers.

The generally docile moon jellyfish on Cape Cod has been taking people by surprise with its stings. Not only that, the jellyfish have been growing in size, according to Nicole Corbett, director and president of the Popponesset Water Stewardship Alliance.

NBC 10 Boston reported that the mucous coating from the jellyfish that is sometimes left behind in the water is also stinging unsuspecting people who haven't come into contact with the jellyfish itself.

According to Boston.com, several samples of moon jellies that Corbett harvested recently from Nantucket Sound measured up to 14 inches across. The National Aquarium reports that the creatures generally peak at about 12 inches across.

Corbett has also observed over the last decade that the moon jellyfish have been staying on Cape Cod from July to October. That's several weeks longer compared to its normal water occupation period of a few weeks, Corbett added.

Genetic testing of the creatures in 2021 revealed a surprise for researchers: The DNA sampled didn't match that of known moon jellyfish species.

Two theories have been proposed. The Cape Cod moon jellies may have mutated to a larger size and developed the stinging behavior uncharacteristic of the species. Second, this species of moon jellyfish has not previously been genetically tested and is believed to have originated from elsewhere.

According to Boston.com, 18 research institutions from Maine to Texas are working with the University of California, Merced, to determine whether the moon jellies mutated or arrived in Cape Cod from another location.