New Bubble Bath Rooftop Bar in Back Bay Offers Luxe Treats, Splendid Boston Views

Just when you thought chef Tiffani Faison (Fool's Errand and Sweet Cheeks) couldn't possibly top the pinnacle of hospitality, she comes up with a new experience to dazzle all the senses.

At the citizenM hotel at 408 Newbury St. in Back Bay, guests can discover Faison's latest offering to Boston: Bubble Bath. The champagne and wine bar features bites and pleasures at every turn, from caviar carts and pink couches for lounging next to a bubble sculpture to an outdoor patio offering spectacular city views.

The menu at Bubble Bath packs bold flavors into small bites. Faison's “fancy lil sammies” are scaled-down versions of familiar classics, such as the lobster bun, a diminutive version of the classic lobster roll dressed in sherry aioli. The butter and Gruyère is a fancy version of a grilled cheese made even more adults-only with a shaving of fresh summer truffles.

The “chilled and dressed” portion of the menu offers items such as steak tartare tonnato, tomato and plum salad with burrata, and Greek salad “sculls,” which are cucumbers cut lengthwise into boat shapes and piled high with feta, herbs, and tomatoes.

As one of the signature features of Bubble Bath, the caviar cart “tea service” delivers 125 grams of the finest white sturgeon, Sevruga, or Osetra caviar. Mini biscuits, Spanish potato chips, toast points, and more embellishments accompany the caviar.

The cocktail list delivers delightful sips of indulgence in a glass. Try the Char, with its fruity and spicy notes of grapefruit and mezcal. The bubbly flows from offerings like true Champagne to Italian pet-nat, along with a wine selection that includes orange wine from Mexico to white Burgundy. Vodka service is also available.