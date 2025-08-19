Backstage Country
Jordan Davis Drops New Album ‘Learn The Hard Way’ and Launches Major 2025 Tour

Jordan Davis performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rising country star Jordan Davis unveiled his third album, Learn The Hard Way, on August 15. His upcoming world tour will stop at 24 spots across North America and Europe.

The new release packs 17 songs. Marcus King joins in on "Louisiana Stick" while Carly Pearce adds her voice to "Mess With Missing You." Davis put his stamp on 13 tracks as a writer, teaming with Ashley Gorley, Lauren Hungate, Hillary Lindsey, and Travis Wood.

He wanted to "take some chances," according to Billboard. "The last record I put out was pretty personal to me and covered a lot of things I never thought I'd write about. I wanted to make a record that I had fun recording and would be fun to play live."

His eighth chart-topper, "I Ain't Sayin'," leads the pack, with "Bar None" climbing the top 10. Davis marked the release with a Nashville bash last week, sharing the stage with Marcus King and Carly Pearce.

Streams of his music have topped 8.4 billion. Awards from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music line his shelf. His last work, "Bluebird Days," shot four songs straight to No. 1.

Starting September 11 in Palm Springs, the Ain't Enough Road Tour rolls out. Mitchell Tenpenny, Vincent Mason, and Mackenzie Carpenter will start the shows.

The shows stretch into 2026, hitting Europe from February 20 in Belfast. High demand pushed a second O2 Academy Birmingham show to March 2. Avery, Anna, and Solon Holt take the stage first across the Atlantic.

