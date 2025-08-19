Miranda Lambert and Her Journey to Platinum Success

Miranda Lambert isn’t just a country music star; she’s a full-blown powerhouse who’s built a career on grit, guts, and guitars. While Nashville hasn’t always rolled out the red carpet for her, and she needed to overcome a few hurdles, she turned these struggles into platinum plaques. With multiple platinum certifications, chart-topping albums, and a career that cements her as one of country’s most successful artists, Lambert’s story is proof that hard work leads to platinum glory.

Miranda Lambert Breaking Through: The Historic Success of Platinum

Lambert had a breakthrough moment with her fifth studio album Platinum in 2014. The album made history, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 180,000 copies, making it her first album to reach the top of the all-genre chart. She’s also the first artist in Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart history to debut five consecutive albums at #1, and the 11th female country artist to top the Billboard 200 since 1956.

Platinum features 16 tracks with Lambert writing or co-writing 8 tracks, including collaborations with Little Big Town, The Time Jumpers, and Carrie Underwood. The album reached platinum certification by the RIAA on February 1, 2016, positioning Lambert as a force to be reckoned with.

Commercial Success vs. Radio Struggles: The Female Artist Dilemma

There’s a disconnect between Lambert’s commercial success and radio performance, highlighting the broader issue affecting female country artists. There’s always been a stark gender disparity in country radio. In fact, in 2022, women artists received only 11% of airplay across 156 country radio stations, with the majority of the airplay occurring during the evening and overnight time blocks.

Women never received even 25% of representation on country radio. The situation during the 1990s was better compared to the current times. Case in point, only four solo women are currently represented on country radio charts, with Carly Pearce the sole solo woman in the Top 10.

Lambert is no stranger to this. She’s got singles that performed well commercially but struggled on radio, including “Vice” stalling at #11 on country radio while reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and “Tin Man” sitting at #33 on Country Airplay charts while hitting #15 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

The Nashville Star alum had more success with streaming. Her track “A Song To Sing” achieved the biggest streaming debut of her career with 3.3 million US streams and 4.3 million global streams in its first week while reaching #20 on Country Airplay charts.

Chart-Topping Career Progression: From Kerosene to Consistent Platinum Status

Despite the hardships, Lambert still managed to have a thriving career. From her debut to now, she’s had a steady progression in first-week sales and chart performance. Kerosene (2005) sold 40,000 copies, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) sold 53,000, Revolution (2009) sold 66,000, Four the Record (2011) sold 133,000, and Platinum (2014) sold 180,000. Her first seven studio albums were certified Platinum, with total album sales reaching 7 million in the US.

She also has a unique achievement: consecutive #1 debuts on the Top Country Albums chart with seven albums, including Kerosene, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Revolution, Four the Record, Platinum, The Weight of These Wings, and Wildcard.

Kerosene peaked at #18 on Billboard 200, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend reached #6, and achieved 2x Platinum certification. Revolution also achieved 2x Platinum and peaked at #8, and Four the Record reached #3 on the Billboard 200. Platinum also earned Lambert the largest number of albums sold from a female country artist since Taylor Swift's Red.