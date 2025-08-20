RaeLynn’s Return: A Rousing Love Letter to Country Music

Country singer RaeLynn has heralded a new chapter in her career with the release of "Long Live Country Music" on Aug. 15. Co-written with Aaron Gillespie and Lauren Hungate, and produced by Gillespie, the song is a heartfelt tribute to her genre, packed with references to icons like Dolly Parton, George Jones, Johnny Cash, and Toby Keith. It's an energetic anthem blending grit and glam, celebrating honky-tonk culture as a full-throttle homage to tradition.

"This song is basically my love letter to Country music," states RaeLynn. "I'm so passionate about this new sound and what it represents for me. Working with Aaron Gillespie on the production brought it to life in such a powerful way. Every reference, every lyric, it's all straight from my heart and full of truth."

The release marks RaeLynn's return to her original label, The Valory Music Co., part of Big Machine Records, following earlier singles like "Heaven Is a Honkytonk." This continues a resurgence in her country roots and narrative-driven style.

She is currently performing the new song live as direct support on Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025, bringing the song to major markets including Boston, Nashville, and Houston, with the tour ending in West Palm Beach in October. The excitement of the performances captures the anthem feel of the song, and her true reverence for the genre is apparent.