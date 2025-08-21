Miranda Lambert, George Strait, and Keith Gattis to Enter Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026

Keith Gattis, the late songwriter and musician from Georgetown, Texas, is among four honorees selected for induction into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame. Known for writing "El Cerrito Place," made famous by Kenny Chesney, Gattis also contributed songs to George Strait, Willie Nelson, Randy Houser, and others, highlighting his deep influence on country music.

Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded artist in ACM history with 10 No. 1 singles and 7 No. 1 albums, famed for hits like "Bluebird" and "Tin Man," will be inducted alongside Gattis.

Also to be inducted is Don Cook. He was a defining force in '90s country with 20 No. 1 hits (including 13 with Brooks & Dunn), has written for artists such as George Strait and Kenny Rogers, and served as a senior executive at Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Another country music legend being honored is George Strait, known as 'King George,' whose career boasts over 110 million RIAA certifications and timeless storytelling with chart successes like "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar" and "Here for a Good Time."

The 20th annual ceremony will take place on Feb. 21, 2026, at ACL Live in Austin. On the official website, the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame gives a few more details, including that it will be a two-day celebration that brings together the songwriters who represent the spirit of Texas into the spotlight for a unique ceremony. It also teases that special performances will be announced soon.