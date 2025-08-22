Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Old Dominion Drops A New Album

This week’s Ben’s Friday Soundcheck is packed with fresh country music you’ll want on repeat. Hot Off The Press Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan join forces on “We’re Onto…

Ben

This week’s Ben's Friday Soundcheck is packed with fresh country music you’ll want on repeat.

Hot Off The Press

Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan join forces on “We’re Onto Something” — an electrifying collab that fuses rock grit with Bryan’s trademark storytelling. Meanwhile, Dasha continues her breakout moment with “Like It Like That,” a confident, playful anthem.

Album Drop

Old Dominion return with their highly anticipated new record Barbara. After a decade of hits, the band is diving deeper than ever before, balancing raw honesty with stadium-ready anthems. Highlights include the heartfelt “Goodnight Music City” and reflective tracks like “Man or The Song” and “Miss You Man.” It’s a record that proves Old Dominion are still evolving and still at the top of their game.

Rising Star Spotlight

Chase Matthew is winning over crowds with his hit “Darlin,” a song that started in a casino hotel room and quickly grew into a fan-favorite. Currently on tour with Keith Urban, Chase is turning his buzz into a movement.

On Your Radar

Jon Pardi’s “Friday Night Heartbreaker” is climbing the charts, sitting pretty at No. 10. It’s vintage Pardi — full of heart, grit, and honky-tonk energy.

Chase MatthewJon PardiNew MusicOld DominionZach Bryan
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Kaitlin Butts Drops Western-Style Music Video for ‘You Ain’t Gotta Die’
MusicKaitlin Butts Drops Western-Style Music Video for ‘You Ain’t Gotta Die’Jennifer Eggleston
2020 inductee Hank Williams Jr. speaks onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicHank Williams Jr. Pushes Back Oklahoma Shows Due to Health Issue, Plans September DatesJennifer Eggleston
Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium. Riley Green’s ‘There Was This Girl’ debut single paved the way to his successful career now.
MusicThe Story Behind Riley Green’s ‘There Was This Girl’ and Its Chart SuccessYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect