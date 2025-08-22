Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Old Dominion Drops A New Album

This week’s Ben's Friday Soundcheck is packed with fresh country music you’ll want on repeat.

Hot Off The Press

Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan join forces on “We’re Onto Something” — an electrifying collab that fuses rock grit with Bryan’s trademark storytelling. Meanwhile, Dasha continues her breakout moment with “Like It Like That,” a confident, playful anthem.

Album Drop

Old Dominion return with their highly anticipated new record Barbara. After a decade of hits, the band is diving deeper than ever before, balancing raw honesty with stadium-ready anthems. Highlights include the heartfelt “Goodnight Music City” and reflective tracks like “Man or The Song” and “Miss You Man.” It’s a record that proves Old Dominion are still evolving and still at the top of their game.

Rising Star Spotlight

Chase Matthew is winning over crowds with his hit “Darlin,” a song that started in a casino hotel room and quickly grew into a fan-favorite. Currently on tour with Keith Urban, Chase is turning his buzz into a movement.

On Your Radar