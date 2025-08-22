The Story Behind Riley Green’s ‘There Was This Girl’ and Its Chart Success
Riley Green's “There Was This Girl” is proof that sometimes all it takes is one song (and a whole lot of charm) to go from being a small-town Alabama guy to blasting out of every country radio. Green strummed his way to the top of the music industry via his debut single. It wasn’t just his breakout track; it laid the foundation for his thriving career.
From Small-Town Dreams to Nashville Reality
Born on October 18, 1988, in Jacksonville, Alabama, Green’s grandfather, Buford Green, was instrumental in shaping his musical interests. Grandpa Green introduced him to classic country music artists such as Merle Haggard, Roy Acuff, and Hank Williams. The singer-songwriter said, “I never sang when I was playing guitar until my granddaddy started pushing me ... That was where I got my traditional roots.”
Green initially didn’t think he was a good singer and performed covers for mostly elderly audiences before writing his own songs. Before becoming a country crooner, Green worked a blue-collar job framing houses for $500 a week while performing on weekends before signing his record deal at age 30.
Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl”: The Song That Changed Everything
“There Was This Girl” is a twangy love song inspired by the “dumb things” Green has done for love. He said, “I didn't have any choice but to write about what I knew.” He also called his writing “simple” but relatable. (We stan a humble man!)
In an interview with Sam Alex on Taste of Country Nights, the Alabama native discussed that while he may have had specific individuals in mind, the song’s themes are more general, even though many of his past romantic interests believe his songs are about them. This led to him altering details such as eye and hair color in his lyrics to protect the identities of his muses while maintaining the emotional truth of the experiences.
Chart Climb and Industry Recognition
“There Was This Girl” performed exceptionally well across multiple charts, exceeding expectations. The song peaked at No. 3 on the US Country Airplay (Billboard) chart, No. 11 on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) chart, and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was also internationally successful, particularly in Canada, where it reached No. 1 on the Canada Country (Billboard) chart and No. 75 on the Canadian Hot 100. It also achieved the RIAA 2x Platinum certification in the US, Music Canada 3x Platinum certification, and ARIA Gold certification in Australia.
What Made the Song Resonate with Fans
The track resonated with audiences on multiple levels. It talks about the impact various women had on the singer’s life, making it easier for listeners to connect with their own experiences.
With lyrics, “There was this girl, drink in her hand / Shootin' me a ‘Let's get into trouble’ grin / I ain't never seen somethin' so fine / And I was doin' anything to make her mine / I was out of my mind, she was out of this world / There was this girl,” it perfectly encapsulates that feeling of meeting someone you’d do anything to be with (no wonder Green’s exes thought the song was about them!)
Green’s earnestness, authenticity, and staying true to what he was feeling helped the song connect with listeners across different demographics.
The Legacy of a Debut Hit
Green’s debut single established the foundation for his authentic, relatable approach to country music that continues to resonate with fans. His recent collaboration “You Look Like You Love Me” with Ella Langley peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Musical Event of the Year at the most recent CMA Awards in Nashville. Green is proof that traditional storytelling and genuine emotion could still find success in modern country radio, paving the way for other authentic country artists.