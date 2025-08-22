The Story Behind Riley Green’s ‘There Was This Girl’ and Its Chart Success

Riley Green's “There Was This Girl” is proof that sometimes all it takes is one song (and a whole lot of charm) to go from being a small-town Alabama guy to blasting out of every country radio. Green strummed his way to the top of the music industry via his debut single. It wasn’t just his breakout track; it laid the foundation for his thriving career.

From Small-Town Dreams to Nashville Reality

Born on October 18, 1988, in Jacksonville, Alabama, Green’s grandfather, Buford Green, was instrumental in shaping his musical interests. Grandpa Green introduced him to classic country music artists such as Merle Haggard, Roy Acuff, and Hank Williams. The singer-songwriter said, “I never sang when I was playing guitar until my granddaddy started pushing me ... That was where I got my traditional roots.”

Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl”: The Song That Changed Everything

Riley Green - There Was This Girl

“There Was This Girl” is a twangy love song inspired by the “dumb things” Green has done for love. He said, “I didn't have any choice but to write about what I knew.” He also called his writing “simple” but relatable. (We stan a humble man!)

In an interview with Sam Alex on Taste of Country Nights, the Alabama native discussed that while he may have had specific individuals in mind, the song’s themes are more general, even though many of his past romantic interests believe his songs are about them. This led to him altering details such as eye and hair color in his lyrics to protect the identities of his muses while maintaining the emotional truth of the experiences.

Chart Climb and Industry Recognition

“There Was This Girl” performed exceptionally well across multiple charts, exceeding expectations. The song peaked at No. 3 on the US Country Airplay (Billboard) chart, No. 11 on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) chart, and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was also internationally successful, particularly in Canada, where it reached No. 1 on the Canada Country (Billboard) chart and No. 75 on the Canadian Hot 100. It also achieved the RIAA 2x Platinum certification in the US, Music Canada 3x Platinum certification, and ARIA Gold certification in Australia.

What Made the Song Resonate with Fans

The track resonated with audiences on multiple levels. It talks about the impact various women had on the singer’s life, making it easier for listeners to connect with their own experiences.

With lyrics, “There was this girl, drink in her hand / Shootin' me a ‘Let's get into trouble’ grin / I ain't never seen somethin' so fine / And I was doin' anything to make her mine / I was out of my mind, she was out of this world / There was this girl,” it perfectly encapsulates that feeling of meeting someone you’d do anything to be with (no wonder Green’s exes thought the song was about them!)

Green’s earnestness, authenticity, and staying true to what he was feeling helped the song connect with listeners across different demographics.

The Legacy of a Debut Hit