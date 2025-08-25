Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

HARDY Drops New Song Showing Move Away from ‘Bro Country’ Days

Country artist HARDY has shared information on his upcoming song, “Bro Country,” which reflects not only his own path, but the history of the genre. Having grown up as a…

Jennifer Eggleston
HARDY performs onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Country artist HARDY has shared information on his upcoming song, “Bro Country,” which reflects not only his own path, but the history of the genre. Having grown up as a songwriter in Nashville, HARDY was an important part of the bro country scene at its height, as he was a writer for major artists before starting his own career as a performer.

“A lot of you may not know this, but I started my career in Nashville as a songwriter, and my first hits were with Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane, Florida Georgia Line, and, needless to say, I was a part of the bro country era. But right now there's a shift happening in Nashville, and there's a lot of new music out there that is just a big shift and a new change, and I wrote a song about it, so this song's called Bro Country,” HARDY told fans.

The new song explores the hallmarks of mid-2010s bro country, including whiskey, outlaws, and rowdy weekend parties, but also acknowledges that these themes no longer dominate country radio. Instead, today's scene is more traditional in nature, with the emphasis clearly on authentic storytelling and traditional instruments.

HARDY's lyrics mention idols like Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash in a direct way, juxtaposing their legacies with that of the past party-based bro country vibe of bonfires, dirt roads, and long nights of drinking.

While HARDY admits the era has shifted, he also suggests that bro country could resurface in the future. For now, he is surfing the trends of the current, more earthy sounds and expresses appreciation for where country music is going.

In "Bro Country," HARDY combines both nostalgia for a period that was defining modern country music and optimism for its new direction. The song reinforces both his roots and his adaptability in an industry that is constantly evolving.

HardyJohnny Cash
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicZach Top Drops Mountain-Themed Video Before Second Album LaunchJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Miranda Lambert on the left and Chris Stapleton on the right.
MusicCountry Stars Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Drop New Music VideoJennifer Eggleston
Taylor Swift performs at ANZ Stadium
MusicThis Day in Country History: August 25Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect