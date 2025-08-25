HARDY Drops New Song Showing Move Away from ‘Bro Country’ Days

Country artist HARDY has shared information on his upcoming song, “Bro Country,” which reflects not only his own path, but the history of the genre. Having grown up as a songwriter in Nashville, HARDY was an important part of the bro country scene at its height, as he was a writer for major artists before starting his own career as a performer.

“A lot of you may not know this, but I started my career in Nashville as a songwriter, and my first hits were with Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane, Florida Georgia Line, and, needless to say, I was a part of the bro country era. But right now there's a shift happening in Nashville, and there's a lot of new music out there that is just a big shift and a new change, and I wrote a song about it, so this song's called Bro Country,” HARDY told fans.

The new song explores the hallmarks of mid-2010s bro country, including whiskey, outlaws, and rowdy weekend parties, but also acknowledges that these themes no longer dominate country radio. Instead, today's scene is more traditional in nature, with the emphasis clearly on authentic storytelling and traditional instruments.

HARDY's lyrics mention idols like Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash in a direct way, juxtaposing their legacies with that of the past party-based bro country vibe of bonfires, dirt roads, and long nights of drinking.

While HARDY admits the era has shifted, he also suggests that bro country could resurface in the future. For now, he is surfing the trends of the current, more earthy sounds and expresses appreciation for where country music is going.