97 New Officers Join Boston Police Department Ranks

On Friday, Aug. 22, the Boston Police Department welcomed 97 new officers into its ranks during a swearing-in ceremony.

Family members looked on during the ceremony at Boston University's Agganis Arena. There, Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox joined class president Officer Crystal Ortiz in welcoming the newest members to the Boston police force.

More than half of the new officers in the class speak a second language, and more than 30 were born outside of the United States.

The new officers reported to their first assignments on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to a NewsCenter 5 report.

NBC10 Boston spoke with one newly sworn-in officer, Austin Marini, about his motivation to serve the Boston police force.

"Helping the community. I've always wanted to be a cop for my whole life, so it's a dream come true," he said.

As with many police departments across the country, Boston has struggled to attract and retain qualified personnel for positions. Cox explained that recruiting new officers involves making sure you get the right person for the job.

"It's always important to recruit people who care about our community, who want to give back and represent their community," he said in prepared remarks during the ceremony.

According to Wu, recruitment for officers has been occurring in places where members of the community come together, such as community centers and libraries.