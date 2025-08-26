A Love for In-Person Dating. Boston Singles Shun the Apps

Are the days of swiping to find love in Boston numbered? New research seems to suggest that the burnout with dating apps is real.

According to a survey by Forbes Health this summer, 78% of people said they're not feeling the love with using dating apps to find romance.

CBS News Boston's partner at Axios Boston found that in a city filled with students and young professionals, people are preferring to meet each other in person. These encounters include meeting through common interests like kickball, running, or requesting the services of a matchmaker.

If you're not keen on the idea of a matchmaker, speed dating has becoming another alternative to dating apps that's growing in popularity. Earlier this year, WBZ-TV Boston shared a story about The Playwright in South Boston, an event for singles that was surprisingly popular.

"First one got the name out there, 'Speed-dating in Southie.' That second one people were like, 'Oh my gosh. It's happening again; let me sign up.' We had over 400 applicants because so many people wanted to join!" said Chris Desmarkis with The Playwright in a statement shared with CBS News Boston.

The trend from digital to IRL (in real life) dating in Boston reflects the shift happening on a national level. According to Axios Boston, the desire for face-to-face interactions is higher among millennials and Gen Zers, who may have been deprived of crucial romantic and social development skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.