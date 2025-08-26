Mexican Restaurant Pop-up to Become Permanent Back Bay Eatery
A Mexican-inspired restaurant on Martha's Vineyard is making its pop-up concept in Boston more permanent.
El Barco now has a new fixed home at 50 Dalton St. in Back Bay. It is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
To kick off the fall season, El Barco will offer the following special events, according to a Patch of Falmouth report:
$10 College Lunch Offer
Beginning Monday, Sept. 1, college students can get lunch for only $10 with a valid college ID Monday through Friday. Hearty sandwiches, salads, and shareable small plates will be available to fuel study sessions or provide bites between classes.
Tequila and Taco Tuesdays
El Barco will enliven Tuesdays with $2 tacos served from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. They'll accompany handcrafted margaritas and tequila flights. Live DJs will begin playing music at 9 p.m.
BU on Beat Thursdays
In collaboration with Boston University's DJ Collective, El Barco will provide live music beginning at 9 p.m., with all-night dancing and taco availability.
Friday and Saturday Evenings
Enjoy late-night fun on the weekends with live DJs performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Upcoming Special Events
- On Sunday, Sept. 14, El Barco will partner with The Sugar Connection Bakeshop to host a cide doughnut decorating class. Participants will learn professional decorating techniques to turn doughnuts into delicious edible works of art. Purchase tickets for this event online.
- In October, El Barco will contribute $1 from every piña colada it sells to the Ellie Fund. All money raised will go toward securing essential support services for breast cancer patients and their families.
- El Barco will serve as one of the featured vendors at this year's Head of the Charles Regatta in October.