Mexican Restaurant Pop-up to Become Permanent Back Bay Eatery

A Mexican-inspired restaurant on Martha's Vineyard is making its pop-up concept in Boston more permanent.

El Barco now has a new fixed home at 50 Dalton St. in Back Bay. It is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

To kick off the fall season, El Barco will offer the following special events, according to a Patch of Falmouth report:

$10 College Lunch Offer

Beginning Monday, Sept. 1, college students can get lunch for only $10 with a valid college ID Monday through Friday. Hearty sandwiches, salads, and shareable small plates will be available to fuel study sessions or provide bites between classes.

Tequila and Taco Tuesdays

El Barco will enliven Tuesdays with $2 tacos served from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. They'll accompany handcrafted margaritas and tequila flights. Live DJs will begin playing music at 9 p.m.

BU on Beat Thursdays

In collaboration with Boston University's DJ Collective, El Barco will provide live music beginning at 9 p.m., with all-night dancing and taco availability.

Friday and Saturday Evenings

Enjoy late-night fun on the weekends with live DJs performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Upcoming Special Events