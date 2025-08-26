New Children’s Museum of Franklin to Open Sept. 18

Discover the joy of learning through play when the new Children's Museum of Franklin opens its doors to the public on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The museum, at 157 Cottage St. in Franklin, offers an opportunity for kids and families to build community through education and recreation. Its founders, Erin Gallagher and Meg Hagen, explained their vision for the museum to the Milford Daily News: “We see this as a space where kids and families can come in and discover and grow and explore but also build community for themselves and the caregivers that are in the space,” Gallagher said.

To celebrate its grand opening, the museum will hold several events, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

An adult-only event featuring live music, food, and drink will mark the second anniversary of the museum's founding. Additional activities include a fundraiser at Jack's Abby in Framingham, a program for family and parenting content creators and influencers, and a Halloween 5K and fun run in October.

According to Gallagher, the museum's exhibits have been designed with children 10 and younger in mind. In addition to the interactive stations, the museum has a built-out classroom space and lab area for elementary and middle school groups. Gallagher noted that several schools have contacted the museum to schedule field trips for their students.

Gallagher explained to the Milford Daily Times that creating a children's museum has been a longtime goal for her and Hagen. The Franklin residents observed a lack of a place where children could receive a high-quality learning experience and connect with one another through play. In 2023, the two partnered to explore some ideas.