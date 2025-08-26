Popeyes to Open New Location Near Boston University in Brookline

A well-recognized national fried chicken chain restaurant brand will soon set up a new roost in Brookline.

The Boston Restaurant Talk blog reported that Popeyes is planning to open in Brookline, occupying a space on Commonwealth Avenue close to Boston University on the Boston line. The building at 1024B Commonwealth Ave. formerly served as the home for a Mission cannabis dispensary.

According to a report by Brookline.News, the new Popeyes will contain seating for 12, feature digital orders, and focus on delivery, according to owner Rahman Hashimi. Hashimi spoke at a licensing hearing for the property on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Construction inside the building will last from two to three months before the establishment is ready to open its doors to the community, Hashimi said.

Once it opens, the new Popeyes will join a network of several locations throughout the Greater Boston area: