‘Significant’ Drought Impacts Cape Cod Agriculturists

A significant drought on Cape Cod is impacting growers from backyard gardeners to commercial agriculturists.

The Cape is experiencing a Level 2 drought — “significant” under Massachusetts' 0-4 classification system. Nantucket is in a Level 1 mild drought. Drought conditions have been present on the Cape at some level since fall 2024.

So far, Martha's Vineyard and the South Coast have not been included in the drought classification.

CAI Public Media spoke with Coonamessett Farm in East Falmouth, where the pumpkin plants are struggling because the farm's irrigation system doesn't reach them, according to Ron Smolowitz.

“It's a combination of factors,” Smolowitz told CAI Public Media. “It's not just the drought. It's the fact that we've had hot weather and that, you know, we had full sun, so you get issues like sunburn on tomatoes, which … lowers their value.”

Don Kossack, owner of Hart Farm Nursery and Garden Center in Dennis Port, said that anytime the Cape's soils go dry, growing becomes a struggle.

“On the Cape here, we have a lot of sandy soils, which can really get powdery dry, which is kind of tough to deal with,” he told CAI producer and reporter Jennette Barnes. “Most gardens are going to need additional water to keep the plants hydrated and healthy.”

Rob Megnia, a senior hydrologist at the National Weather Service, explained that low groundwater levels are the primary consideration when determining drought rating levels.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, southeastern Massachusetts received below-average rainfall during July. Over the course of a month, this lack of rainfall has reduced groundwater levels.