Zach Bryan Reveals 10-Part ‘The American Underbelly’ Project, Drops Kings of Leon Collaboration

Zach Bryan has a new multi-part project, labeled The American Underbelly, which looks to contain around 10 pieces of content, songs or videos, with additional content being possible as they continue to release more. Early indicators suggest this could grow into a larger multimedia release, whether in album, EP, or even a film format, given the mix of audio and video storytelling.

Lately, Instagram videos have exhibited parts of the project, naming parts as "Rockaway," "Punch Drunk Jersey," and "Fifty Four Years." There are dramatized elements and various people involved, suggesting some narrative or conception of a story.

Alongside this, Bryan continues to expand his collaborative efforts. On Aug. 22, he was featured on Kings of Leon's track "We're Onto Something." This comes after their earlier collaboration on "Bowery," further cementing Bryan's place among major acts in contemporary rock and country.

He has also remained active with his own music releases. In recent months, Bryan put out Madeline, a three-song EP that continues his tradition of intimate, raw songwriting. These releases are showing a truly independent and developing vision of sharing music directly with the listener.

Live shows continue to be important, but he doesn't have many dates for the rest of the 2025 calendar. Two high-profile stadium dates stand out: Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 6 and Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27. The latter, known as the Big House, could see Bryan challenge attendance records with its massive capacity.