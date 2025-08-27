American Idol Runner-Up John Foster Gets Third Standing Ovation at Grand Ole Opry

19-year-old American Idol runner-up John Foster delivered an emotional performance in his third appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. His performance was tender, and the up-and-coming artist was commended by industry folks and fans alike for his respect for and connection to traditional country roots.

Foster's set included traditional country covers such as George Jones' “Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes,” which underscored Foster's esteem for the legends who blazed the trail. He was actually holding back tears in his performance when thinking about how he came to this moment in his career and life.

He shared his gratitude online after the show, posting, “No one will ever be able to truly fill the shoes of the country legends who made this genre what it is. But by the grace of God — and with your support — I'll do my best to follow in their footsteps and keep the heart of country music alive.”

The Opry has quickly become a meaningful stage for Foster. His three consecutive appearances — June, July, and August — have built momentum, with his Aug. 21 birthday performance standing out in particular. That night, he received a pair of Durango cowboy boots and a standing ovation, which he described as an unforgettable gift he attributed to divine gratitude.

Foster also continues to build his career offstage, actively writing, recording, and collaborating with other artists to establish himself as a long-term presence in the country music scene. On Instagram, he has leaned into his rising reputation, reposting a meme that reads, “If You Think Real Country Music Is Dead Then You Just Haven't Heard John Foster Yet.” He captioned it with, “I'm John Foster, and I approve this message,” and added a laugh emoji.