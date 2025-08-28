Kane Brown’s Journey: From Independent Mixtapes to Major Label Stardom

Kane Brown’s journey to stardom is unique. It didn’t start in a Nashville boardroom or with his name included on a major label roster. It started with a phone and a dream. Brown rewrote the rulebook, turning viral covers into a pathway to platinum albums. From posting covers of songs by Brantley Gilbert, Billy Currington, Alan Jackson, and other singers on social media to selling out arenas, Brown proved that in the modern age, talent, and a little internet magic can help achieve a young boy’s dream.

His rise from independent releases to major label breakthrough isn’t just a success story; it’s a how-to guide for a new generation of country stars.

The Viral Beginnings: Kane Brown’s Journey Outside Nashville's Traditional Framework

Brown’s early career strategy involves using social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook to build his fanbase (smart move). He started with approximately 3,000 friends on Facebook and posted iPhone videos of himself singing country music covers. One of those particular videos exploded; his cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No,” which garnered 11 million views.

Brown also tried the singing competition route and auditioned on shows like American Idol and The X-Factor USA. He was accepted in The X-Factor USA. However, he chose to leave when the producers wanted to include him in a boy band.

He released his early EP Closer on June 2, 2015, but initially struggled with only around 1,000 units in sales. Sales took off and the album eventually debuted at number 22 on the Top Country Albums chart with 3,200 copies sold in its first week.

Major Label Breakthrough: The Self-Titled Debut That Changed Everything

Brown released his self-titled album on December 2, 2016, via RCA Records Nashville. The album performed well. It debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums chart. It later peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 following the release of a deluxe edition. His self-titled debut album also became the only country album released and achieved Platinum status since December 2016.

It was a personal album, featuring themes of bullying, poverty, and child abuse from Brown’s childhood experiences, with Brown co-writing seven of the eleven tracks. Producers Dan Huff and Matthew McVaney were involved in the album’s production, with Huff originally intending to produce only two tracks but became more drew in after hearing the track “Learning.”

Breaking Records and Chart Domination

Brown’s talent and unconventional career path paid off. On October 28, 2017, he became the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts, earning himself a Guinness World Record (pretty impressive, if you ask us). The Kane Brown Deluxe Edition reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, “Heaven” claimed the top spot on Country Digital Song Sales, and “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina dominated Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, and Country Streaming Songs.

Kane Brown - What Ifs ft. Lauren Alaina

“What Ifs” topped the Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks from October 21, 2017, to November 18, 2017, and achieved 45.9 million audience impressions on the Country Airplay chart.

The New Blueprint for Country Music Success

Brown’s journey from viral videos to major label stardom represents a fundamental shift in how artists can build careers in modern times. The “Used to Love You Sober” singer might be enjoying a successful career now, but it is not without hardships. Being a biracial artist, he faced racism in the industry, including incidents where music writers refused to collaborate with him based on his race, and his frustration over being recognized for his race rather than his talent.