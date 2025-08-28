Lainey Wilson Fights Back Against Wave of AI-Generated Wedding and Pregnancy Rumors

Lainey Wilson recently exposed a wave of AI-generated misinformation that targeted deeply personal aspects of her life. Among the most disturbing fabrications were fake images suggesting she had secretly married fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges and others implying she was pregnant; both were entirely false.

"It definitely freaks me out. 'Cause I'm like, 'Lord, if they're doing this [what else are they doing]... People were really believing it. Folks [were] calling my parents, being like, 'They already got married?'" she said, highlighting how convincing the fabrications were — even her family was misled.

Another egregious AI creation depicted her wedding taking place in a hospital. The image featured Kevin Costner's face superimposed on him, complete with a misplaced eyepatch. "Another one was that my daddy was sick, back in the hospital, and I did my wedding in the hospital room. And they had him up in the bed playing a guitar, but they put Kevin Costner's face on him. And they put his eyepatch [on], but they didn't connect it, so it's just a floating eyepatch. I showed daddy, and he was like, 'I got more hair than that…' It's weird. It's eerie."

Many of the AI-generated stories and images originated from a Facebook page called Lainey Aysa, which also shared promotional links for unrelated merchandise — further amplifying confusion and misinformation.

Wilson also cautioned fans during a recent interview to be careful: do not click on fan accounts or questionable links associated with the AI-related fakes. Her experience represents a larger issue, as we have new artificial intelligence tools that are more sophisticated than at any other time in history to create false but convincing materials that can mislead audiences in a hurry.

She emphasized that this issue extends beyond a single incident: other country icons, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Willie Nelson, have also been targets of AI-generated falsehoods, such as non-existent tours or emotional appearances, highlighting the widespread and concerning scope of this trend.