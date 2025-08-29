Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – The Highly Anticipated Album from Zach Top

It's time for another edition of Ben's Friday Soundcheck - your weekly rundown of the brand-new country that you need to know about. You're going to love what I have in store for you this week.

Hot Off The Press: Zach John King - "Space"

If you were at Morgan Wallen's shows at Gillette last weekend, you hopefully caught Zach John King opening the night. He crushed it, and holding the crowd's attention as the first act in a massive stadium is no easy task. Backstage, Zach shared how just a few months ago, he was questioning where his life was going. Now, he's opening for the biggest country tour of the year. He was also looking for the best spot for a cannoli - he chose Mike's of course. His new single "Space" shows why he's one to watch.

Album Drop: Zach Top - Ain't In It For My Health

Zach Top has quickly become one of the most exciting new voices in country. His debut album Cold Beer and Country Music introduced fans to his neo-traditional style and earned him critical acclaim. Now, he's back with his sophomore project, Ain't In It For My Health.

The 15 song album leans hard into throwback country sounds. It's filled with pedal steel, bluegrass flavor, and '90s style anthems. Highlights include "Good Times and Tan Lines," and "South of Sanity."

Billboard has already called Zach Top the "future of country music," and this record proves why.

Rising Star Spotlight: Meghan Patrick - "Golden Child"

Canadian star Meghan Patrick is making big waves in the U.S. with her single "Golden Child." Already a top 10 hit north of the border, it's now climbing inside the Top 30 here. She says seeing the video premiere in New York City's Times Square was one of the biggest moments of her career, reminding her why she never gave up on her dream. The video itself is powerful, following a group of lifelong friends through different stages of life, while also touching on serious moments like domestic violence. "Golden Child" is helping Meghan break through in a big way.

On Your Radar: Blake Shelton - "Stay Country or Die Tryin"

Blake Shelton is back with a new single, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," the follow up to his 30th career No. 1 hit "Texas." Already inside the top 25, the track captures that same big, anthemic energy of his classics like "Ol' Red" and "God's Country."

The video uses cutting edge AI effects to portray the birth, life, and death of a family home across seven generations. Blake says it's one of his favorite songs to sing live, packed with the kind of lyrics and moments that feel like home.