Boston Arts Festival Brings Art, Music to Waterfront Sept. 6-7

More than 50 artists will take part in the annual Boston Arts Festival. The two-day celebration of art and culture has been promoting the work of local artists for more than two decades.

The Boston Arts Festival will run from Saturday, Sept. 6, to Sunday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Christopher Columbus Park on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The event is open to the public.

Jewelry and visual art remain the focus for this festival. According to festival organizer Jen Matson, the event aims to showcase the fine art typically found in museums and galleries in a more personal, visitor-focused setting.

As festival visitors explore the artwork, they can experience live music performed by 10 local artists throughout the weekend:

blindspot

Samatha deLuca

Katie Dobbins

Fly by Brass Band

In Lieu of Flowers

James McCarthy

The 94s

Ava Valianti

Jessica Woodlee

Nick Zaino

“I try to keep the event consistent and true to our goal, which is showcasing talented local musicians and fine artists,” said Matson in an interview with The Bay State Banner. “It's unique. It's once a year; it's very special.”

The festival has no entry charge and allows families to connect directly with artists in a way unlike what they typically can do at museums or other cultural institutions. Matson estimates 30,000 to 40,000 people visit the park during the festival, giving exhibiting artisans a dedicated audience.