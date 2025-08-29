Boston Red Sox Score Highest Viewership Level on NESN Since 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: David Hamilton #17 of the Boston Red Sox scores a run in the fourth inning past Will Warren #98 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NESN, New England's sports network, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27, that Boston Red Sox viewership has soared to its highest level on the network since 2021. NESN linked the increase in fan engagement to the team's pursuit of the playoffs and last Friday's win against the New York Yankees, which became the highest-rated game in more than three years.

“These results reflect the palpable energy and excitement fans are bringing to this playoff race,” said David Wisnia, president and CEO of NESN and Sportsnet Pittsburgh, in a NESN news release. “Whether on NESN or NESN 360, we are distributing more creative and dynamic content than ever before, and audiences are connecting with all of this in record numbers. We're proud to deliver that experience across every platform.”

According to NESN, both Red Sox-Yankees matchups during the weekend of Aug. 23-24 on NESN were the top-rated sports programs in the Boston sports market. The Friday, Aug. 22, 1-0 Red Sox victory, in particular, stands out as the highest-rated game on NESN since the team's 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins during the Red Sox's 2022 home opening weekend. Friday's game also went down in the record books as the second-highest streamed game of all time on NESN 360, second only to Roman Anthony's MLB debut early in the season.