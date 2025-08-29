Boston’s Mei Mei Dumplings Named Must-Visit Massachusetts Establishment
A Boston culinary business renowned for its dumplings has been recognized as the best bucket-list restaurant in Massachusetts by LoveFood.
The popular foodie restaurant website named the beloved Mei Mei Dumplings factory cafe to its list of the must-visit culinary gems in every state in the country. Here's what LoveFood editors had to say about Mei Mei Dumplings:
"Boston's well-loved dumpling restaurant Mei Mei made a welcome return to the food scene in 2023, after becoming online only and hosting 'how to make your own dumplings' classes on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Chef Irene Li, who won a James Beard Award in 2022, continues to serve up creative — and delicious — dumplings with fillings such as the signature lemongrass and pasture-raised pork. The spot also hosts classes and offers a takeout service."
According to the company's website, Li co-founded Mei Mei with her siblings in 2012 as a food truck. "Mei Mei,” which means "little sister," in Mandarin Chinese represents the Li siblings' childhood eating experiences as Chinese-American kids growing up in Boston.
In 2020, Li teamed up with Babson MBA graduates Alyssa Lee and Annie Campbell to transform the business into a dumpling factory, cafe, and classroom.
The cafe, located at 58 Old Colony Road in Boston, is open from Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 11, Mei Mei Dumplings will hold an all-you-can-eat dumpling feast featuring some of the company's signature dumplings, including the lemongrass pork dumplings, cheeseburger dumplings, cheddar scallion potato dumplings, and curried sweet potato dumplings. Learn more by visiting the event's website.