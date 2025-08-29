Boston’s Mei Mei Dumplings Named Must-Visit Massachusetts Establishment

A Boston culinary business renowned for its dumplings has been recognized as the best bucket-list restaurant in Massachusetts by LoveFood.

The popular foodie restaurant website named the beloved Mei Mei Dumplings factory cafe to its list of the must-visit culinary gems in every state in the country. Here's what LoveFood editors had to say about Mei Mei Dumplings:

"Boston's well-loved dumpling restaurant Mei Mei made a welcome return to the food scene in 2023, after becoming online only and hosting 'how to make your own dumplings' classes on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Chef Irene Li, who won a James Beard Award in 2022, continues to serve up creative — and delicious — dumplings with fillings such as the signature lemongrass and pasture-raised pork. The spot also hosts classes and offers a takeout service."

According to the company's website, Li co-founded Mei Mei with her siblings in 2012 as a food truck. "Mei Mei,” which means "little sister," in Mandarin Chinese represents the Li siblings' childhood eating experiences as Chinese-American kids growing up in Boston.

In 2020, Li teamed up with Babson MBA graduates Alyssa Lee and Annie Campbell to transform the business into a dumpling factory, cafe, and classroom.

The cafe, located at 58 Old Colony Road in Boston, is open from Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.