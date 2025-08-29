Delta to Unveil New Routes from Boston to Madrid and Nice in 2026

Delta announced on Wednesday, August 27, that it will add flights to Madrid, Spain, and Nice, France, next spring, expanding its reach in the European market. This recent announcement comes two months after the airline added a Boston-to-Milan route and began offering daily flights to Barcelona.

“By adding nonstop service to Madrid and Nice, we're enhancing our European network and continuing our commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience from start to finish,” said Paul Baldoni, senior vice president of network planning for the Atlanta-based airline, in a statement shared with the Boston Globe.

Wednesday's announcement means that Delta now serves 12 European cities from Boston. The flight to Nice will be the first nonstop flight from Boston to the French destination. Flights to Madrid will begin on May 16, 2026, and flights to Nice will start on May 17.

According to the website SimpleFlying.com, Delta occupies Terminal One at Madrid-Barajas Airport. The terminal is conveniently located close to a pickup and drop-off point for passengers. Nice offers a dynamic repertoire of dining, retail, hospitality, and nightlife to delight the whims of every traveler.