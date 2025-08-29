Harvard and Yale to Renew Football Rivalry at Fenway Park in 2026

BOSTON – MAY 1: General view of the exterior of the Boston Red Sox home field of Fenway Park on May 1, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By: Getty Images)

One of the oldest college football rivalries will make its return to Fenway Park next year. Harvard and Yale will compete in the 142nd edition of “The Game” on Nov. 21, 2026.

According to a report by The Harvard Crimson, the 2026 Harvard-Yale football matchup is only the second time since 1894 that “The Game” will be played in neither of the schools' stadiums. Next year will also mark the second time that “The Game” has been played at Fenway Park.

Fenway Park first hosted the two schools back in 2018. Restoration work at Harvard Stadium prevented the teams from competing at Harvard, according to The Harvard Crimson. That year saw a 45-27 win for the Crimson.

The Harvard-Yale rivalry is the second-oldest college football matchup in the United States, behind the Rutgers and Princeton rivalry. Those two teams competed against one another in the first college football game in 1869, according to the Boston Globe.

Yale leads the schools' series with 71 wins to Harvard's 61. There have been only eight tied games. The Bulldogs have won three straight against the Crimson, as well as six of their last eight games.

“Playing 'The Game' at Fenway Park is an extraordinary opportunity for our football team and our community,” said Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott in a statement shared with the Boston Globe. “Competing in such a historic Boston sports venue adds new energy and meaning to one of the greatest rivalries in college athletics. This setting celebrates both tradition and innovation, and we're thrilled that the Harvard community will share in this remarkable experience, made possible through the leadership at Fenway Park.”