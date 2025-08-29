Harvard Square to Present First-Ever Asian Night Market on Aug. 30

This community celebration of Asian culture will transform Brattle Street, in front of the Brattle Theatre at 40 Brattle St., into an international experience. Dozens of Asian-style street foods will be available, along with the opportunity to browse unique products from local vendors and enjoy entertainment.

Activities during the event will include the following:

A basketball three-point shooter

A DJ with foam glow

A karaoke contest

Attendees who pre-registered can also access the Kubo Pavilion, an “Asian Small World,” where guests can explore interactive traditions from five countries.

Night Market participants can submit their Passport Stamp Card for a chance to win prizes, including Labubu blind boxes, gift cards, and Asian-themed LEGO sets.