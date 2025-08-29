Harvard Square to Present First-Ever Asian Night Market on Aug. 30

Backstage Country
The Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance, in collaboration with the Harvard Square Business Association, has announced the first-ever Harvard Square Asian Night Market on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

This community celebration of Asian culture will transform Brattle Street, in front of the Brattle Theatre at 40 Brattle St., into an international experience. Dozens of Asian-style street foods will be available, along with the opportunity to browse unique products from local vendors and enjoy entertainment.

Activities during the event will include the following: 

  • A basketball three-point shooter
  • A DJ with foam glow
  • A karaoke contest

Attendees who pre-registered can also access the Kubo Pavilion, an “Asian Small World,” where guests can explore interactive traditions from five countries. 

Night Market participants can submit their Passport Stamp Card for a chance to win prizes, including Labubu blind boxes, gift cards, and Asian-themed LEGO sets.

In the event of rain, the festival will be held on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Michael Vyskocil
