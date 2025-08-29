New Hampshire Officials Urge Voters to Review Registration Rules Before Fall Elections

As city and special elections draw near this fall, New Hampshire officials are asking residents to review the requirements for registering to vote in the state.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Secretary of State David M. Scanlan announced this week that anyone who wants to cast a ballot must fulfill three essential qualifications:

They must be U.S. citizens.

They must be at least 18 years old by Election Day.

They must live in New Hampshire as their primary residence.

New Hampshire residents can register through their local clerk's office, during meetings of their town or city's supervisors of the checklist, on Election Day at the polls, or, in some cases, through the absentee ballot process. Since registration deadlines vary from community to community, voters should check with their local clerk's office to confirm the deadline.

According to a MyKeeneNow.com report, residents will be asked to provide proof of identification. Commonly accepted documents include:



Citizenship: A birth certificate, U.S. passport, naturalization papers, or other federal documents





Domicile: A New Hampshire driver's license or non-driver ID, local vehicle registration, a government-issued check or tax form noting the current address, or a lease agreement or utility bill





Identity and age: A driver's license, government-issued photo ID, or passport



Those voting on Election Day must display a qualified photo ID to receive a ballot.