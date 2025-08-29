Plainridge Park to Host Men Wear Pink of Boston Breast Cancer Fundraiser on Sept. 1

For the second consecutive year, Plainridge Park is collaborating with the American Cancer Society and Men Wear Pink of Boston to raise funds for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

The Plainridge Park event, Men Wear Pink: A Sulky Social, will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the racing side of Plainridge Park Casino.

According to a Harness Link report, Men Wear Pink comprises a group of community leaders seeking to raise awareness and funds to support the mission of saving lives from breast cancer. Since its inception, Men Wear Pink has raised more than $40 million for live 24/7 support, answers, and cutting-edge breast cancer research.

This year, the fundraising goal is set at $30,000.

As noted by Harness Link, Plainridge Park Casino's general manager, North Grounsell, is supporting the fundraising effort as a Men Wear Pink of Boston Ambassador. Every dollar raised at the Sulky Social will allow the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer care through early detection and prevention, new breast cancer research and discoveries, and lifesaving support for patients.

During the event, guests can make food selections from the on-site food truck, including specials such as a rosé poached shrimp cocktail and pink vodka lobster ravioli, as well as drinks at the bar. Individuals can also win some significant prizes and visit the casino to swipe their Penn Play card. Each swipe earns an entry to deposit at any of the promotional kiosks, giving participants a chance to win.