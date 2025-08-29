Rob Levine Law to Offer Free Uber Rides, Curbing Drunk Driving on Labor Day

Rob Levine Law has stepped up to keep the community it serves safe by offering free rides through the Rob Levine Law Community app. The effort aims to curb drunk driving and ensure that individuals around the Boston and Providence communities can celebrate the Labor Day holiday safely.

By providing free Uber ride vouchers, Levine's law firm aims to keep people from worrying about driving under the influence when they're returning home after a celebration.

To access the free ride offer, users need to first download the Rob Levine app from the App Store or Google Play. Once downloaded, users can register for an account and claim their free Uber ride voucher. The voucher will be valid on Labor Day and can be redeemed for a safe ride home, free of charge. Users will need to ensure the Uber app is installed on their device and that they have an active rider account.

In addition to Labor Day, Rob Levine Law also provides free Uber vouchers to the Boston and Providence communities for the following holidays:

Halloween

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving

New Year's Eve

St. Patrick's Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day