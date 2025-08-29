Swarm of Bees Disrupts First Day at Ashland Elementary School

Students at the David Mindess School in Ashland didn't expect their first day of the new school year to be disrupted by bees.

According to school officials, a swarm of bees emerged from an underground bees' nest on the school's property near the end of the bus loop, stinging 39 children and a teacher.

Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Concord Street school to treat students in grades three through five who were stung by the bees, school officials said.

Fire Chief Keith Robie told the Boston Globe that when he arrived, two school nurses were treating the students who had been stung. During the incident, many bees also got into the school through open doors.

“They were doing a great job keeping the kids calm,” Robie reported. “Some of [the kids] had bees within their clothing, and they were trying to get them out. A few of them got stung four to five times.”

Robie said the stings primarily caused “localized swelling, redness” for those affected. According to a Boston.com report, no students were transported to the hospital, and all were able to return to school, the fire department said.

“This was undoubtedly a difficult way to start our first day,” Superintendent Jim Adams wrote in a letter to the school community. “Still, thankfully, due to the assistance from our community partners, we have rectified the issue and are moving forward to what will undoubtedly be a positive year.”

The school contacted a pest exterminator to remove the nest. After consulting with emergency responders, Adams stated that the school held recess indoors on the first day.