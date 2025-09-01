This Day in Country History: September 1

Sept. 1 has seen benefit concerts, music festivals, and the deaths of country artists. Miranda Lambert was also nominated for numerous Country Music Association Awards on this day, 10 years apart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Miranda Lambert's name popped up a couple of times on Sept. 1:

2010: Lambert received nine CMA Award nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. This was a record for a female country music artist.

2020: On this day, Lambert was announced as the leading nominee for the 54th CMA Awards. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Dan + Shay also received multiple nominations.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans enjoyed seeing their favorite performers at various benefit concerts and country music festivals on Sept. 1:

2017: Sam Hunt played a free concert in Birmingham's Uptown entertainment district. He was joined on stage by Maren Morris. Hunt was a former quarterback at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and this event, heralding the first game of the season, was in support of its football team, the Blazers.

2023: Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, and Trey Lewis headlined the Georgia Country Music Fest in Marietta, Georgia. Shane Profitt and Pecos & the Rooftops also performed.

2024: The Bootleg Country Music Fest featuring Confederate Railroad was held at Cowboy Town in Warm Springs, Georgia. As well as singing and dancing along to various country artists, fans could ride mechanical bulls and Longhorn steer.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sept. 1 saw the passing of two legends who made significant contributions to the country music industry:

2008: Jerry Reed, known for his fast-picking guitar style and infectious grin, died. The "She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)" singer was a successful performer and songwriter. He wrote "That's All You Gotta Do," which became a major hit for Brenda Lee.

2023: Jimmy Buffett died from a rare form of skin cancer. Buffett was known for his unique blend of music styles and tropical lyrical themes and had hits with Alan Jackson's "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and the Zac Brown Band's "Knee Deep."