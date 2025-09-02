Luke Combs’ Most Heart-Swooning Songs About Love

Luke Combs is a chart-topping superstar with a voice that can rattle stadium walls, but underneath his fame, he’s something even more powerful: a storyteller. His ballads aren’t just songs; they’re emotional lifelines that fans listen to during the highs and lows of life. From the fluttering butterflies in your stomach when falling in love to the warmth of family bonds, Luke Combs’ most lovey-dovey songs have become playlist staples for anyone navigating romance.

His music feels so relatable because it’s rooted in real life, specifically, in Combs’ personal stories. That’s why it’s easy to listen to his songs and find yourself nodding along and saying, “Yep, been there.”

Luke Combs’ Most Emotional Songs: The Love Story Trilogy

Have you ever experienced that kind of love where it feels like every love song was written just for you? Nicole Hocking, Combs’ wife, can definitely relate. After all, Combs didn’t just write one; he wrote an entire trilogy of songs for her. That’s right, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter created a three-part masterpiece chronicling his relationship with Hocking from start to finish.

The two met at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, in 2016, got engaged in November 2018, and had their intimate wedding ceremony at their home in southern Florida in August 2020.

“Beautiful Crazy”

Luke Combs - Beautiful Crazy (Official Video)

Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” was written specifically for Hocking. The song perfectly captures the magic of falling in love with someone “perfectly imperfect.” This was also Combs and Hocking’s wedding first dance song. “Beautiful Crazy” also achieved Diamond certification by the RIAA and was the sixth country song in music history to get the certification.

Heart-swooning lyrics: “Beautiful, crazy, she can't help but amaze me / The way that she dances, ain't afraid to take chances/ And wears her heart on her sleeve / Yeah, she's crazy but her crazy's beautiful to me.”

“Better Together”

Luke Combs - Better Together (Lyrics)

Combs wrote “Better Together” with Dan Isbell and Randy Montana, two and a half years before its official release. Combs teased the song by posting a clip of it on his Instagram. Fans loved it.

Heart-swooning lyrics: Some things just go better together and probably always will / Like a cup of coffee and a sunrise, Sunday drives and time to kill / What's the point of this ol' guitar if it ain't got no strings? / Or pourin' your heart into a song that you ain't gonna sing? / It's a match made up in heaven, like good ol' boys and beer / And me, as long as you're right here.”

“Forever After All”

Luke Combs - Forever After All (Official Video)

Combs wrote “Forever After All” in their new home together in January 2019. The song describes the contrast between fleeting things and enduring love. It also reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, making it Combs' 11th career-opening No. 1 single, and achieved 8x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Heart-swooning lyrics: “They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain't seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes / Just a t-shirt in the kitchen / With no make-up and a million / Other things that I could look at my whole life / A love like that makes a man have second thoughts / Maybe some things last forever after all.”

Combs said the trilogy represents “Our whole story up to this point” and how he wanted his wife to know he’s always thinking about her.

Aside from the trilogy of love songs for his wife, Combs’ catalog is full of other heartwarming tracks. His fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons, which is his most personal and heartfelt work to date, is full of these.