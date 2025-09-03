Lainey Wilson and Fiancé Duck Hodges Dream of Simple Family Life While Juggling Careers

Lainey Wilson and her fiancé, former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, are preparing for their future together while balancing demanding careers. Wilson, who grew up in Baskin, Louisiana, and Hodges, who grew up in Kimberly, Alabama, both share a background in small-town upbringing and plan to give that to their children as well. They intend to focus on outdoor activities, countryside traditions, and limiting screen time in family life.

"I think Nashville is just a good spot. Even if music wasn't a thing, I think they've got good schools," she told This Past Weekend With Theo Von.

The public presence of the couple at major events, such as the 2023 ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and Super Bowl, has shown their couple relationship in action, appreciating how their relationship lends way to support each other in life and demonstrates their couple as a couple publicly.

Wilson and Hodges became engaged in February 2025 at the former home of country legend George Jones in Franklin, Tennessee, after dating for nearly four years. Wilson has playfully referenced her song "Counting Chickens," which joked about waiting for Hodges to propose. Hodges works in Nashville as a realtor and coach today, while Wilson is continuing her successful career in country music.

Wedding planning, however, has been delayed by Wilson's extensive touring schedule, which already stretches into 2027. She has humorously suggested that it could take up to four more years before the wedding and family plans come together.