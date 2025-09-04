Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – New Josh Ross

Hey! Welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. It's one of the outlets that I use to bring you some of the best new music that you need to give a listen. Check out what I have for you this time!

Josh Ross - Hate How You Look

It's the follow up to his massive debut No. 1 song from earlier this year, "Single Again." The first time that I heard "Hate How You Look," my mouth was halfway on the ground, especially once the pre-chorus hit. You know I am a sucker for huge sounding songs, and this is one of them.

Tanner Usrey - If You Call Me Again

Check this one out from Tanner Usrey. It's his debut single to country radio entitled "If You Call Me Again." I included it on this list as we are past Labor Day Weekend - fall is coming fast, and this one fits right in with whatever football-bonfire-foliage day you'll be having.

Tigirlily Gold - Thinkin' Bout That