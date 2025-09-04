Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – New Josh Ross

Hey! Welcome back to Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear. It’s one of the outlets that I use to bring you some of the best new music that you need…

Ben

Hey! Welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. It's one of the outlets that I use to bring you some of the best new music that you need to give a listen. Check out what I have for you this time!

Josh Ross - Hate How You Look

It's the follow up to his massive debut No. 1 song from earlier this year, "Single Again." The first time that I heard "Hate How You Look," my mouth was halfway on the ground, especially once the pre-chorus hit. You know I am a sucker for huge sounding songs, and this is one of them.

Tanner Usrey - If You Call Me Again

Check this one out from Tanner Usrey. It's his debut single to country radio entitled "If You Call Me Again." I included it on this list as we are past Labor Day Weekend - fall is coming fast, and this one fits right in with whatever football-bonfire-foliage day you'll be having.

Tigirlily Gold - Thinkin' Bout That

I love me some good harmonies. Tigirlily Gold nail those harmonies every single time, and they are especially evident on their latest single, "Thinkin' Bout That."

Josh RossNew Musictanner usreytigirlily gold
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect