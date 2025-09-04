Boston’s Inaugural Office-to-Apartment Transformation Welcomes New Tenants
The first tenants of Boston’s inaugural office-to-apartment transformation of a downtown office building into apartments moved into their new residences on Tuesday, Sept. 2. According to a NewsCenter 5 report,…
The first tenants of Boston's inaugural office-to-apartment transformation of a downtown office building into apartments moved into their new residences on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
According to a NewsCenter 5 report, the six-story brick building at 281 Franklin St. was transformed from commercial to residential property under the Boston Planning and Development Agency's program.
Plans for the project noted that the second through sixth floors would feature studio apartments and a one-bedroom unit, resulting in 10 studio apartments and five one-bedroom units. Two studios and a one-bedroom unit are income-restricted under Boston's rules. An elevator will permit resident access to the accessible one-bedroom units in the building.
Boston officials said the structures at 129 Portland St., 263 Summer St., and 615 Albany St. are also in the process of being reimagined as residential living spaces.
According to NewsCenter 5, the building on Summer Street will create 77 residences in the Fort Point historic district. In the South End, the Albany Street project will yield approximately two dozen new apartments, while the project at 129 Portland St. in the Bulfinch Triangle will provide 25 homes upon completion.