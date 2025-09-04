Franklin Opera House Set to Undergo Series of Transformative Changes

The Franklin Opera House is about to undergo some changes to the facility that will rehabilitate and reinvigorate the space. Fire code violations shuttered the building in 2023.

“Fifty years of neglect is finally being addressed, and the result will be, I think, a better building for the entire community,” said Dan Darling, executive director of Franklin Opera House, Inc., in a statement shared with the Concord Monitor.

Rehabilitation plans for the structure involve transforming it into an arts hub. If everything proceeds as planned, the theater is expected to reopen late in 2026.

Organizations connected with the reopening — including the nonprofit Franklin Opera House, Inc., ARCove Architects, and other consultants — developed a budget, floor plan, and vision for the opera house in August. The groups anticipate reopening the facility in November 2026.

In September 2024, Concord's city council passed a $6.8 million bond for the theater to be paid with taxpayer dollars over the next 30 years, overriding a veto by Mayor Desiree McLaughlin. During an Aug. 25 session, representatives of ARCove delivered a detailed budget and floor plan that improves the opera house and brings city officials back into the building. Most offices for the structure are currently located at the Proulx Community Center.

The proposed renovation plan for the structure includes the addition of stairways and an elevator in the back of the building, plus structural enhancements and updates to the opera house's mezzanine and stage.