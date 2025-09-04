Inaugural Jamaica Plain Film Festival Celebrates Diversity on Screen Sept. 5-7

Works from filmmakers with ties to Jamaica Plain will be screened during the inaugural Jamaica Plain Film Festival, Sept. 5-7, at the Loring Greenough House.

Founded by Alice Hutton, the co-director of programs for the Loring Greenough House, and Yenaba Sesay Davies, the three-day festival will take place on the property of the Loring Greenough House. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating; all films are ticketed.

Hutton, who has a journalism background, contacted filmmakers with Jamaica Plain ties about eight months ago when she first conceived of the idea for the festival: “[I] thought, ‘What's the best way to throw the umbrella as wide as possible?' So I just made a lot of calls,” she told the Boston Globe.

Programming for the festival ranges from documentaries and animated films to short films presented in partnership with Imag9ne Media. The Merrimack Valley organization also supports the Dare to Imag9ne International Short Film Festival in Lowell.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7, individuals will be able to enjoy ticketed matinee and evening films, live performances, talks, and Q&As between sessions.

According to the Globe, Friday's opening night lineup will include The Mayor of Lowell, a 2025 documentary short film that follows former Lowell mayor Sokhary Chau, who, when elected in 2022, was the first Cambodian American mayor in the country. Khmer dancers from Indras Artistic Creations, a Lowell-based Cambodian dance and cultural organization, will present a cultural demonstration before the screening.

After the screening, Chau will join director Kayla Dalton and producer Hunter Berube, both Suffolk University alums, for a Q&A about the film.