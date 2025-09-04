Martha’s Vineyard Residents Upset by Steamship Authority’s Proposed Ferry Price Hike
Residents who live on Martha’s Vineyard year-round are voicing their frustration about the Steamship Authority’s proposal to raise ferry rates. The Steamship Authority, which operates the island’s ferry service, told the Vineyard…
Residents who live on Martha's Vineyard year-round are voicing their frustration about the Steamship Authority's proposal to raise ferry rates.
The Steamship Authority, which operates the island's ferry service, told the Vineyard Gazette that it is considering a fare increase because it has witnessed a decrease in full-fare riders over the last several years.
For Martha's Vineyard residents like Beth O'Connor, the ferry is an essential transportation service for islanders. "It is our only link to doctors, dentists, [and] veterinary appointments," she told CBS News Boston.
Currently, due to a discounted rate for islanders, a round-trip ferry ride with a car and up to two adults and two children can cost $106 during the season and $73 during off-season dates. For a car trip only, the same ride can cost up to $320 for visitors in season and $220 out of season.
Islander Margaret Hannemann explained to CBS News Boston that while she understands the need for tourists on Martha's Vineyard, she is against the idea of increasing fares for the ferry. "I do mind fares going up when they are a result of complete mismanagement," she said.
Hanneman and O'Connor pointed to frequent ferry cancellations and a problematic reservation system. Ferries often leave the dock with 20% unfilled capacity, according to Hanneman.
The board of the Steamship Authority is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Sept. 4, to continue its position search for a new general manager.
When contacted for comment, a Steamship Authority spokesperson said, "The Steamship Authority continues to work on the development of a 2026 operating budget. No decisions regarding fares have been made at this point in the process."