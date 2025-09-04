South Shore Food Truck Association Extends Braintree Service Through End of October

The change of seasons from summer to fall won't stop the South Shore Food Truck Association from delivering tasty fare to the Braintree community. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 27, the organization officially announced that it will provide extended food truck service to Braintree on Wednesdays through the end of October.

Members of the public can find the food trucks every Wednesday at the Highlands Playground, 50 South St., in Braintree from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Complementing popular food truck vendor favorites like Augusta's Chicken on the Road and Lobsta Love Truck, Widowmaker Brewing will join the Food Truck Wednesday festivities each week through the end of October.

In addition to Braintree, the South Shore Food Truck Association hosts weekly food truck events on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hilltop Club Functions, 65 Pottle St., in Kingston and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Weymouth Town Hall, 75 Middle St., in Weymouth.