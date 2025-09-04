What’s Behind the MBTA’s ‘Short’ Fares Problem?

(Boston, MA – 3/6/17) An out of service bus passes the MBTA’s Cabot Bus Facility in South Boston, Monday, March 06, 2017. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings. (Photo by Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Riders who frequent MBTA buses may notice on more than one occasion passengers slipping into their seats after paying a "short" fare for their rides.

While the T's bus fares are $1.70, the Boston Globe observed that some passengers get away with paying only $1.

"The question seems relevant in light of the T's stated intention of cracking down on fare evasion this fall," wrote the Globe's Alan Wirzbicki. "Certainly, there's outright fare evasion too, but in my anecdotal experience, short fares seem to be at least as common on buses. Without advertising the fact, the T seems to operate a pay-as-you-will system."

In 2017, the year the T produced a report on the phenomenon of short fares, the transportation service provider recorded 2,450,400 short fares. Only about 55% of people who paid in cash actually paid the full rate. It's important to note, however, that the vast majority of riders in 2017 year used a card or pass to pay for their fares.

The T said it plans to eventually issue warnings and citations for short payments. At this stage, however, the T is concentrating its efforts on riders who pay nothing.

Evading fares is a complicated subject for several reasons. First, those who don't pay their full share of the fares are often low-income individuals. There's also a concern that toughening up on fare evaders will result in a significant amount of fines issued to low-income and minority riders. Officials with the T, however, said they will ensure their fare evasion strategies don't target anyone in disproportionate ways.

Wirzbicki noted that the T now has a discount fare program for passengers who can demonstrate financial need. Discounts also exist for old, young, and riders with disabilities.