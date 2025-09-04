Will a Cell Phone Ban in Massachusetts Schools Solve the Problem of Student Distraction?

With summer vacations over and kids returning to school across the commonwealth, the issue of cell phones in classrooms resurfaces once more.

This summer, the Massachusetts State Senate passed a bill that bans the devices bell to bell during the school day. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration. But will a cell phone ban solve the issue of student distraction?

Individuals like Sen. Michael Rodrigues (D-Westport) believes it will. He has been behind the move to eliminate the problems associated with cell phone use during the school day.

“Students are more engaged, become more proficient in their studies, and the student-teacher relationship is enhanced” with the phones in students' hands, he said. “This measure also greatly reduces the threat of cyberbullying,” Rodgrigues noted.

Sen. Jason Lewis (D-5th Middlesex district), the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Education, cited Pew Research that “72% of high school teachers consider cell phones to be 'a major problem.'”

Janice Harvey, a contributor to Worcester Magazine, weighed in on her experience. Harvey spent 15 years of her 30-year career in Worcester Public Schools as an English language arts (ELA) teacher in secondary schools.

“I had more struggles with high school kids using phones during instruction than any other obstacle to success,” she said.