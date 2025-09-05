Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – A Whole Bunch Of New Music

It's Friday, and that means another round of new country music that you need to know about. Welcome to this week's Ben's Friday Soundcheck!

Hot Off The Press: New Songs From Zac Brown Band, Jackson Dean & Brantley Gilbert

It's a big week for single releases:

Zac Brown Band teamed up with Dolly Parton for a brand new song called "Butterfly." The band also dropped "Give It Away."

Jackson Dean finally released his long hyped track "Make A Liar." After a few weeks of teasing it on socials, fans are thrilled it's finally here.

Brantley Gilbert returns with "Want You Back," another hard-hitting anthem for his catalog.

Album Drop: Graham Barham - Whiskey Rain

Rising artist Graham Barham has released his brand new EP Whiskey Rain. This eight track collection blends Graham's signature "club country" style with a modern edge. The title track features Tyler Hubbard.

Rising Star Spotlight: Parker McCollum - "What Kinda Man"

Currently at No. 15 on the charts, Parker McCollum is making waves with "What Kinda Man." Known for leaning into the heartbreak themes, the song finds him exploring something rare in his catalog: a happy ending. He credits his wife for encouraging him to try it. Off his self-titled fifth album, it's quickly becoming a fan favorite.

On Your Radar: Luke Combs - "Back In The Saddle"

Luke Combs continues his monster run with "Back In The Saddle," which is now in the Top 10. The single dropped in late July, accompanied by a music video featuring NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Richard Petty.