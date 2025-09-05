Thelma & James to Drop First EP, Set for Grand Ole Opry Debut

Thelma & James, the newly formed duo of married singer-songwriters MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge, will release their debut EP, Starting Over, on Sept. 19 via Big Loud. The project officially launches its collaborative act after years of individual success in the country music scene.

The eight-song collection features a mix of new material and previously released tracks, blending honest, intimate storytelling with rootsy influences that lean into Americana and bluegrass. The lead single, "Happy Ever After You," which went viral earlier this year, was the couple's first co-write in more than a decade and served as the spark for the formation of the duo. Other standout tracks include "Nostalgic for Nothing," "Canaries in a Coal Mine," and "Chainsmokin Memories," the latter of which has been praised for its distinctly Americana sound.

Included in the tracklist are contributions from award-winning songwriters Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, and Josh Osborne, adding a level of credibility that is notable. Porter and Etheridge co-wrote every song, which has been produced by Lonas. The songs that make up the record came about out of writing sessions done in a lazy, casual way last December. The way the songs came about was very collaborative and natural.

"We are so excited to announce our very first EP together. These songs came together quickly and creating them felt so effortless," the duo shared. "When we sat down to write back in December, there was no plan beyond getting a few ideas off our chests. We never imagined it would turn into a band, a record deal, and now an entire project — but looking back, it feels inevitable."

Porter added, "Jake is my best collaborator in every part of life, so it only makes sense that it translates into music too. This is just the beginning; we have so many songs… they just won't stop flooding our brains."