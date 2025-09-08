Ella Langley Makes Comeback After Health Break, Joins Morgan Wallen Tour

After taking a month off to prioritize her health, Ella Langley has returned to the stage. Langley canceled all of her shows in August due to continual illness and mental exhaustion, and subsequently posted personal messages on social media about listening to your body and the importance of time to yourself.

“I'm so sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough. I've been fighting sickness and feeling more run-down than ever. After a lot of thought, I've made the hard decision to take a couple weeks off to rest and focus on my health — Mind, body, and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can't do that without first taking care of myself,” her statement began.

On Sept. 4, Langley returned to social media, posting photos and videos of quiet moments with family, riding horses in the rain, and reading her Bible. She underscored her endurance through hardship with another verse from Romans 5:3, and then added a verse from Matthew 11:28 to remind us of the value of rest and renewal.

Her posts expressed deep gratitude for the love and support she received during her break. “Couldn't be anymore grateful to have had some time to slow down and see all of the amazing things happening in my life,” she wrote. “Also, I have the best family and friends a girl could ask for. Truly. Thank yall for allowing me this time too, and all of the messages that were sent in love and support. Time to get back to it.”

Langley's first show back was scheduled for Sept. 7 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, followed by performances with Morgan Wallen in Edmonton. Her tour will continue through early November and includes dates in Canada, the UK, and the U.S.

Despite a busy year with her second #1 hit, “Weren't For the Wind,” and a viral duet with Riley Green, Langley faced intense media scrutiny about her personal life, including rumors involving Green. She has also been candid about her mental health, describing the ACM Awards — where she won New Female Artist of the Year — as both her brightest and darkest day.