Hillary Scott’s Personal Struggles with Fertility and Motherhood

Hillary Scott may be best known as the lead singer of Lady A. But behind the spotlight and chart-topping hits, she faced a deeply personal battle that influenced her music: fertility struggles. Her journey took her through heartbreak with miscarriage, silence heavy with grief, and finally, joy with the birth of her twin daughters.

Scott turned her pain into melody, and her unique position using music as a healing mechanism not just for her, but for other women who experienced the same painful path. In speaking openly about her loss, she also helped break down the stigma surrounding women’s fertility struggles.

Hillary Scott Breaks Her Silence About Her Miscarriage

Scott’s appearance on Good Morning America in June 2016 was the first time she publicly shared her miscarriage experience from fall 2015. The 30-year-old singer broke down in tears during the interview talking about her personal loss. She shared that she also felt miscarriages aren't talked about very often, and the pressure women often feel after suffering a miscarriage to “snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened,” which motivated her to speak out.

From Pain to Purpose: How “Thy Will” Became a Healing Anthem

Scott channeled her grief into her music, specifically creating “Thy Will.” She revealed that she wrote this song while “experiencing everything that comes with a miscarriage” and described it as coming from her “most raw place.” The singer-songwriter described the song as a letter to God about her pain and features lyrical themes from Jeremiah 29:11 and Matthew 26:42.

Producer Ricky Skaggs revealed he witnessed Scott pushing herself through tears to record the song. Soctt said she believed that “God showed up that day” and they were “pass-throughs for a message” that many people needed to hear. Proof of the lyrics especially the first verse and chorus: “I may never understand / That my broken heart is a part of your plan / When I try to pray / All I've got is hurt and these four words / Thy will be done / Thy will be done / Thy will be done.”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family - Thy Will (Lyric Video)

The Love Remains Album: A Family’s Journey Through Faith and Loss

The Love Remains album is a family project featuring Scott and her family. The album originally originated from grief over Scott's grandfather, W.M. Scott Jr.'s, death in 2011. The family used faith and music to cope, and initially recorded demos as thank-you gifts for supporters. These recorded demos evolved into a 13-track collection of hymns, newly written original songs, and covers. Aside from Hillary, the album also features her father, Lang Scott, mother, Linda Davis, and sister, Rylee Scott. Lang said they did not want to make a “sad record” but instead found hope and courage through faith. Hillary said the album-making process helped her grow as a person and allowed the family to process their grief together.

A Testament to Resilience