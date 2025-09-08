Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Congratulate Chase Matthew After Opening for the ‘High and Alive Tour’

Chase Matthew opened for Keith Urban’s High and Alive Tour in Newcastle, Australia. The crowd was still buzzing from his set, and when he's done, Urban and his wife, Hollywood royalty, Nicole Kidman, wrapped him in a hug. If being involved in a group hug with Urban and Kidman is not the dream, we don’t know what is.

Chase Matthew: “They Both Came Running Over and Gave Me Like the Biggest Hugs Ever”

Matthew is one of the tour openers of Urban’s High and Alive Tour. The Tennessee native took the stage with his signature energy, and when he walked off, he saw Urban and Kidman running towards him. Matthew said in an interview, “They both came running over and gave me like the biggest hugs ever, and as they come to approach me for a hug, I'm like ‘Wait, I'm so sweaty, you don't wanna do that.’”

He added, “They were like, 'Oh my God, you were great.’”

The “County Line” singer admitted to not being starstruck with Kidman only because he didn’t realize how famous she is: “I didn't watch a lot of movies growing up, so I didn't realize how big of a star she was.”

What’s Next for Him?

Matthew just released his third album, Chase, on February 21. Aside from opening for Urban, he’s also busy with his Holdin’ It Down Tour 2025.

For tour dates and venues, check below.

October 10: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, LA, US

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, LA, US October 23: Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY, US

Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY, US October 24: House of Blues – Boston, Boston, MA, US

House of Blues – Boston, Boston, MA, US October 25: Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ, US

Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ, US October 26: The Paramount, Huntington, NY, US

The Paramount, Huntington, NY, US November 01: Bartow Ford, Bartow, FL, US

Bartow Ford, Bartow, FL, US November 06: House of Blues – Cleveland, Cleveland, OH, US

House of Blues – Cleveland, Cleveland, OH, US November 07: The Ritz, Raleigh, NC, US

The Ritz, Raleigh, NC, US November 08: Coyote Joe’s, Charlotte, NC, US

Coyote Joe’s, Charlotte, NC, US November 13: The Sylvee, Madison, WI, US

The Sylvee, Madison, WI, US November 14: The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI, US

The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI, US November 15: Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH, US

Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH, US November 20: Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion, Cabazon, CA, US

Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion, Cabazon, CA, US November 21: Wet Deck, Scottsdale, AZ, US

Wet Deck, Scottsdale, AZ, US November 29: Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Portsmouth, VA, US

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Portsmouth, VA, US December 04: Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, US

Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, US December 05: Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT, US

Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT, US December 06: Revolution Concert House & Event Center, Garden City, ID, US

Revolution Concert House & Event Center, Garden City, ID, US December 07: Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, WA, US