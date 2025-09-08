This Day in Country History: September 8
Sept. 8 hosted many significant country music events. On this day, Tim McGraw's name popped up a few times, one of the greatest country singers was born on this day, bands had to cancel concerts, and, sadly, a musician passed away. Continue reading to learn more about these moments and others from this day in country music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These milestones happened on Sept. 8:
- 2014: The singer of "Man I Want To Be," Chris Young, donated $30,000 to the Nashville School of the Arts. This donation was special to Chris as he's a YoungArts alumnus and a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts recipient.
- 2018: Dierks Bentley performed for the first time at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. This sold-out show was part of Bentley's Mountain High Tour and featured LANCO and the duo Brothers Osborne.
Cultural Milestones
Several culture-defining milestones occurred on Sept. 8, including:
- 1932: Patsy Cline was born in Winchester, Virginia, during the peak of the Great Depression. Cline became one of the greatest and most influential female country music artists of her time, with hits such as "I Fall to Pieces" and "Crazy," and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.
- 2019: Country Music: Live at the Ryman aired on the Public Broadcasting Service, which was the precursor to the airing of Ken Burns' documentary, Country Music: A Film By Ken. Various artists were involved with this project, including Dierks Bentley, Roseanne Cash, and Marty Stuart.
Notable Recordings and Performances
There were a couple of dynamic concerts on this day, including:
- 2017: As part of their Soul2Soul Tour, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. They sang individual songs as well as duets, such as "Mississippi Girl" and "Telluride."
- 2019: Superstar Tim McGraw held a free concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers game, kicking off the football season.
Industry Changes and Challenges
From a death to a concert cancellation, these are the country music industry changes and challenges from Sept. 8:
- 2017: In a tragic accident, Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash. The helicopter crashed before the singer was to perform with his singing partner, Eddie Montgomery.
- 2018: Florida Georgia Line's inaugural FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was canceled due to extreme weather.
Sept. 8 witnessed many industry-shaping events in country music. Spectacular live performances, the birth of icons, and the death of legends. This day has impacted country music history.