Who Will Be Joining Reba McEntire in ‘Happy’s Place’ Season 2?

If laughter really is the best medicine, then we can all add “pharmacist” to her growing list of accomplishments since Reba McEntire has been running a full-on pharmacy with her sitcom Happy’s Place. After a strong debut season, fans are already itching to know: who’s joining in Season 2? Because if there’s one thing better than McEntire’s sass and comedic timing, it’s watching her work with a brand-new batch of cast mates.

Reba McEntire + New Cast = More Shenanigans

According to Entertainment Weekly, Season 2 of Happy’s Place will welcome Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri. Oteri will play the character Monica, a health inspector who might pose a problem for Bobbie McAllister (McEntire) since she’s a stickler for cleanliness (kind of reminds you of another Monica in another sitcom).

Lloyd and Kane, who starred in the ‘80s sitcom Taxi, will play husband and wife. Lloyd is Clive, a customer who loses his phone at the bar, while Kane is Theresa, his wife, who is looking for excitement.

What Happy’s Place is About?

Giving Family Their Best Shot | Happy's Place Trailer | NBC

The sitcom follows McEntire’s character, who inherits a bar from her father, Happy. Per the official logline, McEntire is Bobbie, who “inherits her father's tavern and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had.”

The sitcom’s first season premiered in October 2024. It also stars Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Happy’s Place bartender. Peterman and McEntire starred together before in Reba. Peterman said of the show’s season 2 renewal, “I think about how lucky we were that first time, and you never think you're going to get lucky again. In this business, when you get to do a pilot, that's winning the lottery. Getting the pilot picked up, that [rarely happens], and then having it run for six seasons, you never think you'll get that chance again. We've been super lucky. Who gets to do that and work with your friend again?”

McEntire added, “And new friends. We've made great new friends. It's the best bunch of people I've ever gotten to work with. There's not a butthole among them.”