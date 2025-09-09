Zac Brown Band and Dolly Parton Soar With Powerful Duet ‘Butterfly’

Dolly Parton and the Zac Brown Band have collaborated on a new duet, "Butterfly," which was officially released on Sept. 5. "Butterfly" uses the idea of a butterfly as a metaphor for healing and change, and in so doing, reinforces the ideas of strength, hope, and resiliency.

"Butterfly, you will see, you're so much stronger than you think you are,” they sing together. It's the kind of lyric that doesn't just sit pretty on a page; it cuts deep and gives you something to hold onto when life's been trying to knock you down.

The arrangement is minimalist and piano-driven, allowing vocals to take precedence, combining the earthiness of Zac Brown's voice with the ethereal tones of Dolly Parton. Dolly chose to include "Butterfly" out of other options, making it deeply personal.

He admitted recording with Dolly Parton was surreal, saying it was like a “pinch myself moment.” When he heard her vocals come back on the track, he said the chill bumps went all the way down to his toes.

The music video captures Zac and Dolly performing face-to-face, emphasizing raw emotion and genuine connection rather than spectacle.

"Butterfly," which Zac Brown penned as a private letter to his children, is about breaking away from patterns of trauma and pain. The second half takes on darker themes while also addressing the need for others to find strength and continue to push on.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time for Dolly, who was recently working on a tribute for her late husband, Carl Dean. With themes around grief and rejuvenation in mind, this duet is especially meaningful.

“Butterfly” will appear on Zac Brown Band's upcoming album, Love & Fear, set for release on Dec. 5. The album will also feature collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Marcus King, and will expand to showcase even more musical collaborations.