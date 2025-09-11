Jamey Johnson and Ronnie Dunn Team Up for New Single This Friday

Jamey Johnson and Ronnie Dunn are set to release their highly anticipated duet, “Never Gonna Be,” on Sept. 12. The song was co-written by Dunn about Johnson approximately 15 years ago during a tour break in 2010, capturing Dunn's reflections on Johnson's grit and determination as an emerging artist in Nashville.

Johnson and Dunn's friendship dates back to 2005 when Johnson opened for Brooks & Dunn, sparking a professional connection that grew over the years. The song, co-written while Dunn was on the road, reflects the struggles of aspiring musicians and draws inspiration from Johnson's early days trying to make a name for himself in Nashville.

“It makes me think of my early days in Nashville, bringing my guitar downtown to play,” Johnson says. “Once I was playing Tootsie's Orchid Lounge and came back out, and my 1986 Dodge had been towed. It reminds me of those days when everybody out there was working hard and trying to get noticed and write a better song and perform a version of it live.”

“It was back when Jamey was just coming on strong, maybe just before he'd had ‘In Color,'” Dunn says of Johnson's award-winning hit. “We were just looking at the new wave of outlaws coming into town.

The song also serves as a tribute to Buddy Cannon, a legendary producer and songwriter who has been influential in country music since the 1970s. Johnson waited over a decade to release the track, feeling the timing was right following the release of his comeback album, Midnight Gasoline, which ended a 14-year recording hiatus.

“Everybody that I know who does anything in the country music business has got a great story to tell about Buddy Cannon,” Johnson says. “He is one of the few people you will meet that nobody has anything bad to say about him. He is such a good, honest person, which is astounding in our business!”